Rs 5.44L stolen from shop

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 22

Two miscreants stole Rs 5.44 lakh from a showroom in the Chandni Chowk market here on Friday night.

Aneesh Mangla, owner of Dwarka Silk store, said two thieves with their faces covered broke into the showroom from the adjacent building around 9.30 pm on Friday and took away the cash. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

He said the thieves stole Rs 5,44,066 cash from the store. “We got to know about it after opening the showroom the next morning. We reported the matter to the police and also submitted the CCTV footage,” he said.

A case under Sections 457 (house trespass by night) and 380 (theft) of the IPC has been registered at the Kotwali police station. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.