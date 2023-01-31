5-day event on AI begins at open varsity

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 30

A five-day faculty development programme (FDP) on artificial intelligence (AI) began at Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University here today.

The university is holding the programme in association with TechSaksham, Microsoft, SAP and Edunet Foundation.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Karamjeet Singh said, “The AI is a catalyst for growth that can transform the economy and the future of work. It is essential for researchers and faculty to explore the pedagogical potential of the AI.”

Sandeep Kaur, associate director, programme management, Edunet Foundation, said, “Participants will be introduced to types of machine learning, data analysis, text analytics and innovative pedagogical tools during the five-day event.”