5 fresh Covid cases reported

Patiala, March 2
After a long gap, five fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district today.
Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said, “Five fresh cases of Covid were reported from Nabha subdivision of the district on Thursday. We are looking into the travel history of the patients. They have mild symptoms of cold and have been quarantined at their homes.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest
Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year
17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana
8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad
Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI
A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...
Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM
‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’
Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges
The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud