5-month-old robbery bid cracked, three in police net

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 15

With the arrest of three persons, the police claimed to have solved a case of robbery attempt wherein armed men had tried to rob the occupants of a car at gunpoint five months ago.

The police said the suspects had been identified as Lakhan Pal, Sanjeev Kumar and Badal.

SSP Sandeep Garg said on a tip-off, cops arrested the three suspects on the Sanour-Chaura road. The police said they recovered a country-made pistol from their possession.

Giving details about the incident, the police said the suspects had attempted to rob two car occupants at gunpoint near Kaintal School on the Patiala bypass on September 5 last year.

In the incident, one of the car occupants had received a bullet injury when the suspects opened fire at them. The police had then filed a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act and started looking for the attackers.

The police said Lakhan Pal and Sanjeev Kumar had already served jail term in separate cases and were school dropouts while the third suspect had completed his senior secondary.

The SSP said they would seek their custody for interrogation.