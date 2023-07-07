5 plays enacted at 'Garden Natak Mela'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 6

The National Theatre Arts Society (NTAS) organised its 251st monthly “Garden Natak Mela” in collaboration with Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust at the Baradari Gardens here to observe the 41st death anniversary of NTAS founder Bhagat Munshi Ram Sabharwal.

The event is held regularly by Pran Sabharwal and Sunita Sabharwal, who have been spreading Punjabi language, theatre and heritage in India and abroad for the past many decades.

Artistes presented five Punjabi plays —Dr Harcharan Singh’s “Kirat Da Satikar”, Jatinder Brar’s “Sabz Baag”, Ajmer Aulakh’s “Sukki Kukh”, “Kaka-Pataka” and “Patang Bazz”.