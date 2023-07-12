5 taken ill in ammonia gas leak at Mandi Gobindgarh

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 11

Panic gripped the Kukar Majra area of Mandi Gobindgarh as ammonia gas leaked from a scrap godown this morning. On experiencing trouble in breathing, area residents informed the Municipal Council about the incident.

When employees of the Fire Department and the MC president reached the spot, they fell unconscious and were admitted to a nearby hospital. Those taken ill were firemen Jaskirat Singh, Tarlochan Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mandi Gobindgarh council president Harpreet Singh Prince and his driver Rohit Kumar.

Harpreet said they were informed about the incident around 10 am. They were told that the gas had leaked from a godown behind Gurdwara Sahib of the Kukar Majra area. A fire tender were rushed to the spot. It was found that the gas was leaking from a commercial cylinder used for scrap cutting. a deep hole was dug up and the cylinder was buried in it to control the leakage.

DSP Jangjit Singh said action would be initiated after conducting a probe.

