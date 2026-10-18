Five workers were killed and several others sustained injuries as a car ran them over on Lehragaga-Jakhar road in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday, police said.

According to an eyewitness, the group of workers were sitting on the roadside when the speeding car mowed them down.

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Five workers died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a hospital, an official said.

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Minister Barinder Goyal expressed grief over the incident.