5 workers mowed down by speeding car in Punjab's Sangrur; several injured
According to an eyewitness, the group of workers were sitting on the roadside when the speeding car mowed them down
Five workers died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a hospital. Photo for representation
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Five workers were killed and several others sustained injuries as a car ran them over on Lehragaga-Jakhar road in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday, police said.
According to an eyewitness, the group of workers were sitting on the roadside when the speeding car mowed them down.
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Five workers died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a hospital, an official said.
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Minister Barinder Goyal expressed grief over the incident.
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