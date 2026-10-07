50 days on: Punjabi varsity contract teachers take agitation to city squares

The agitation by the Punjabi University Contract Teachers’ Association (PUCTA) entered its 50th day on Tuesday, with protesting teachers taking their campaign to two busy city squares—Khanda Chowk near Gurdwara Sri Dukh Nivaran Sahib and Fountain Chowk.

The teachers raised slogans against the Punjab Government and the Punjabi University administration, questioning the government’s claims of an “Education Revolution” while alleging that contractual teachers serving for years at various university campuses, colleges and centres continued to be denied their legitimate benefits.

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A PUCTA activist, Tejinder Pal Singh, alleged that Vice-Chancellor Jagdeep Singh had adopted an “adamant attitude” towards the teachers’ demands. He said the administration’s alleged indifference had forced teachers to remain on the streets for 50 days.

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“The head of Punjabi University is trying to run the university according to his own wishes,” he alleged, adding that there was a widening gap between the government’s claims and the ground realities at the university.

Singh said if the government was serious about its “Education Revolution”, it should immediately address the long-pending demands of contract teachers. He stated that extending pay scales, arrears and other benefits under the UGC Regulations, 2018, was a legitimate right and not a favour.

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Another PUCTA activist, Dalbir Singh, said ignoring the teachers for such a long period was neither in the interest of the university nor higher education in Punjab, and warned that the agitation would be intensified if the demands remained unresolved.

Professor Surinder Singh said contract teachers had been an integral part of Punjabi University’s academic system for years but were being denied job security, UGC-norm salaries and other benefits. He claimed that the protesting teachers’ morale remained high and that the agitation would continue until their demands were met.