DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / 50 days on: Punjabi varsity contract teachers take agitation to city squares

50 days on: Punjabi varsity contract teachers take agitation to city squares

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:20 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjabi University in Patiala. Representative image/File
Advertisement

The agitation by the Punjabi University Contract Teachers’ Association (PUCTA) entered its 50th day on Tuesday, with protesting teachers taking their campaign to two busy city squares—Khanda Chowk near Gurdwara Sri Dukh Nivaran Sahib and Fountain Chowk.

The teachers raised slogans against the Punjab Government and the Punjabi University administration, questioning the government’s claims of an “Education Revolution” while alleging that contractual teachers serving for years at various university campuses, colleges and centres continued to be denied their legitimate benefits.

Advertisement

A PUCTA activist, Tejinder Pal Singh, alleged that Vice-Chancellor Jagdeep Singh had adopted an “adamant attitude” towards the teachers’ demands. He said the administration’s alleged indifference had forced teachers to remain on the streets for 50 days.

Advertisement

“The head of Punjabi University is trying to run the university according to his own wishes,” he alleged, adding that there was a widening gap between the government’s claims and the ground realities at the university.

Singh said if the government was serious about its “Education Revolution”, it should immediately address the long-pending demands of contract teachers. He stated that extending pay scales, arrears and other benefits under the UGC Regulations, 2018, was a legitimate right and not a favour.

Advertisement

Another PUCTA activist, Dalbir Singh, said ignoring the teachers for such a long period was neither in the interest of the university nor higher education in Punjab, and warned that the agitation would be intensified if the demands remained unresolved.

Professor Surinder Singh said contract teachers had been an integral part of Punjabi University’s academic system for years but were being denied job security, UGC-norm salaries and other benefits. He claimed that the protesting teachers’ morale remained high and that the agitation would continue until their demands were met.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts