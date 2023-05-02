50 farmers, farm women take part in capacity-building programme

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 1

Krishi Vigyan Kendra today organised a capacity-building programme for farmers and farm women. Around 50 farmers and farm women participated in the programme.

Director of Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (Zone-I), Ludhiana, Dr Parvender Sheoran was the chief guest at the event.

Dr Gurupdesh Kaur, associate professor (Home Science), said millets are a good source of protein, micronutrients and phytochemicals, and have many health-promoting properties.

Dr Rajni Goel, associate professor (Food Science and Technology), Dr Rachna Singla, assistant professor (Horticulture), Dr Parminder Singh, assistant professor (Animal Sciences), Dr Hardeep Sabhikhi, assistant professor (Plant Protection), Dr Gurnaz Singh Gill, assistant professors (Food Engineering) talked about capacity-building in their respective fields.

The chief guest in his keynote address explained the need to adopt crop diversification. He also talked about the depleting ground water situation and its future implications due to paddy-wheat cycle. He discussed the importance of conserving the ecology and of being yield-oriented.

He stressed upon the importance of subsidiary occupation to increase farmers' income.

Sheoran visited the nutrition garden, polyhouse, technology park and seed production area of the kendra.