50k saplings to be planted

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 7

With the goal of protecting the environment, the Punjab Mandi Board has launched a campaign to plant saplings. More than 50,000 saplings would be planted on the premises of the Mandi Board offices across the state as part of the initiative, said board chief Harchand Singh Barsat. He called on various NGOs to join the campaign and plant as many saplings as possible.

MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, who was also present on the occasion, appealed to various gram panchayats to plant trees to boost the green cover in the region.

