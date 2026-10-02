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Home / Patiala / 55% spike in property tax collection during final days of rebate

55% spike in property tax collection during final days of rebate

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:03 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The municipal corporation (MC) recorded a 55.86 per cent increase in property tax collection during the last six days of September, collecting Rs 5.31 crore compared to Rs 3.41 crore during the corresponding period last year.

According to the comparative statement, the MC collected Rs 5,30,99,643 between September 25 and 30, 2026, as against Rs 3,40,69,409 during the same period in 2025. The increase amounted to Rs 1,90,30,234.

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The sharp rise came as taxpayers rushed to avail themselves of the 10 per cent rebate on property tax payments available up to September 30. The civic body also kept its offices open over the weekend to facilitate taxpayers during the final days of the rebate period.

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The highest collection during the six-day period was recorded on September 29, when Rs 1,34,56,006 was collected at the MC office. It was followed by Rs 1,32,34,618 on September 25 and Rs 97,30,897 on September 30.

On September 26, the MC collected Rs 74,90,436, while collections on September 27 and 28 stood at Rs 22,43,761 and Rs 69,43,925, respectively.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia and MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal appreciated the response from taxpayers and the efforts of civic body employees who remained on duty during the final days of the rebate period.

They said the additional revenue would contribute towards civic services and development works, including sanitation, street lighting, roads, and other municipal infrastructure.

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