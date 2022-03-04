552 employees on counting duty for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 3

The district administration will deploy 552 employees at three centres for counting of votes in a smooth, hassle-free and time-bound manner on March 10. Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans today presided over a training session of counting staff and oversaw elaborate arrangements for the counting centres at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law complex here.

He said the administration would deploy 552 employees at three counting centres to ensure smooth and timely completion of the counting of votes for all eight Assembly segments’ elections.

He said the staff would be entrusted with the task of completing the work of counting of votes in a smooth, hassle-free and time-bound manner. He said that no one, including candidates, party agents or any official or staff member, would be allowed to carry mobile phone inside the counting centre.

“The entire staff would be allocated 7-7 tables in the halls set up as counting centres. A team of four members, including a counting assistant, counting supervisor and a micro-observer, besides an attendant for carrying EVMs for each table, would handle the operation of counting at every table”, he said.

The DC said the counting report of every round would be submitted by the counting staff to the Returning Officer who would then compile the final result.

He said the counting staff participated in the training programme would ensure that they perform their duties efficiently on March 10. “Eight media centres will be set up for the facilitation of ECI authority card holder journalists of the district,” the DC said.