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Home / Patiala / 56 Patiala BLOs honoured for 100% mapping in SIR

56 Patiala BLOs honoured for 100% mapping in SIR

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:08 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The campaign was conducted from June 25 to August 3.
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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer of Patiala Himanshu Aggarwal has honoured 56 Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) with appreciation certificates issued by the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, for achieving 100 per cent mapping during the house-to-house enumeration campaign under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026.

The campaign was conducted from June 25 to August 3. The 56 BLOs are among the first 1,000 BLOs across Punjab to receive appreciation certificates from the Chief Electoral Officer for their performance.

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Congratulating them, Aggarwal said they were the backbone of the Election Commission and had performed their duties commendably during the house-to-house campaign.

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He urged them to maintain the same dedication and work with greater commitment during the next phase of SIR-2026.

The Additional District Election Officer Anuprita Johal, Election Tehsildar Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, District SVEEP Nodal Officer Dr Swinder Singh Rekhi, Assistant District SVEEP Nodal Officer Mohit Kaushal and other officials were present on the occasion.

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