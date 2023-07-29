57-mm rainfall leaves city inundated

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 28

Early morning rain today left the city inundated.

The city received 53-mm rainfall till 8.30 am and 4 mm thereafter. As a result, a number of areas, including the roads adjoining railway crossings 23 and 22, Tripuri, Charan Bagh, Model Town and Partap Nagar, were left inundated due to collection of rainwater.

The rain also led to traffic chaos on various roads, including the Bhupindra road and the Tripuri market road, and the Leela Bhawan area.

Meanwhile, the region today recorded the maximum temperature of 30.5 °C, a fall of nearly four notches from yesterday. The area has witnessed a total of 467.9-mm rainfall this monsoon.