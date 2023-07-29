57-mm rainfall leaves city inundated

Patiala, July 28
Early morning rain today left the city inundated.
The city received 53-mm rainfall till 8.30 am and 4 mm thereafter. As a result, a number of areas, including the roads adjoining railway crossings 23 and 22, Tripuri, Charan Bagh, Model Town and Partap Nagar, were left inundated due to collection of rainwater.
The rain also led to traffic chaos on various roads, including the Bhupindra road and the Tripuri market road, and the Leela Bhawan area.
Meanwhile, the region today recorded the maximum temperature of 30.5 °C, a fall of nearly four notches from yesterday. The area has witnessed a total of 467.9-mm rainfall this monsoon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
12-year-old girl raped in MP; 2 men arrested
The temple trust where they worked has sacked the two