6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 12

As many as 6,182 cases, of a total of 18,790 cases taken before the 29 Benches, were settled through a mutual compromise here today. The cases settled had an amount of Rs 62.88 crore involved.

District and Sessions Judge Tarsem Mangla said a total of 29 judicial Benches, 18 in Patiala, five in Rajpura, three in Nabha and three in Samana, were set up in the district as part of the National Lok Adalat.

Beside this, One Co-ordinate bench at Police Station of Women Cell to dispose off matrimonial complaints, a separate Bench of the Consumer Redressal Commission, and a Revenue Court of the District Patiala for settlement of cases pertaining to mutation were also set up.

Tarsem Mangla, along with Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sushma Devi, visited the different benches and encouraged the parties to settle their dispute amicably.