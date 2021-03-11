6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 14

The Health Department today administered 6,520 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the beneficiaries in the district. Of 6,520 doses, around 821 beneficiaries were administered the first dose, while 5,059 were jabbed with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. As many as 640 beneficiaries had been given the precautionary (third) dose, said the health officials.

Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, MLA, Nabha, also got his precautionary dose at Jan Suvidha camp in Bhadson block on Saturday. Officials of the District Health Department said 14.99 lakh beneficiaries in different age groups had received the first dose, while 11.21 lakh beneficiaries were fully vaccinated with Covid vaccine. Health officials said 43,742 beneficiaries had received precautionary doses so far.

The district today reported not even a single positive case. Health officials said active case count in the district had declined drastically after the Covid outbreak at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law last week. The active case count after the four fresh recoveries today dropped to nine.