Rs 60L housing scheme scam unearthed in Patiala MC; clerk arrested

A major fraud involving the alleged misappropriation of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has come to light in the Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, with the police arresting a clerk accused of siphoning off grants meant for beneficiaries of the Centre’s flagship housing scheme.

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The accused, identified as Amandeep Singh, was taken into custody after a preliminary inquiry by the civic body revealed large-scale financial irregularities in the functioning of the MC’s housing cell.

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Under the PMAY, each eligible beneficiary is entitled to financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh, comprising contributions from the Centre and the Punjab Government, for the construction of a pucca house.

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Confirming the development, Mayor Kundan Gogia said the scam was initially estimated at around Rs 60 lakh, though the amount could increase as the investigation progressed.

The fraud came to light after several registered beneficiaries approached the MC, alleging that despite approval of their applications, they had not received the sanctioned financial assistance. Acting on the complaints, Joint Commissioner Manreet Rana conducted a preliminary inquiry, which revealed serious discrepancies in the disbursement of funds.

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Following the findings, senior civic officials alerted the police. Amandeep Singh was taken into custody from the MC office, while Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal submitted a written complaint to the local police seeking the registration of an FIR.

Preliminary findings indicate that the accused allegedly diverted PMAY funds into his personal bank accounts over the past two years instead of transferring the money to eligible beneficiaries. He is suspected of having opened joint bank accounts with beneficiaries to facilitate the fraud. The exact modus operandi will be ascertained during the police investigation.

The police will now verify bank transactions and financial records to determine the exact amount misappropriated and identify all affected beneficiaries.

Gogia said the accused had been placed under immediate suspension and a departmental inquiry ordered. “The Municipal Corporation follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Strict departmental and legal action will be taken against all those found responsible,” he said.

Police officials said the process of registering the FIR was underway and a detailed investigation would be conducted to ascertain whether any other civic officials or bank employees were involved in the fraud.

Meanwhile, the MC authorities are also carrying out a comprehensive audit of PMAY transactions to determine the full extent of the scam.