61% voting in Rajpura, Nabha, Samana, Patran civic polls marred by clashes

Despite violent clashes and free-for-all skirmishes in Samana, 61.02% polling was recorded in the municipal election in Rajpura, Nabha, Samana, and Patran. Rajpura Municipal Council saw 59.70% voting, Nabha 64.28%, Samana 55%, and Patran 65.10%.

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Meanwhile, the district administration has written to State Election Commission, seeking a report on Ward No. 3 in Samana following complaints of irregularities. A total of 403 candidates were in the fray for 92 wards across the four towns. Voting was held in 88 wards on Tuesday, as candidates were elected unopposed in four wards of Patran.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) and Additional District Election Officer, Patiala, Damanjit Singh Mann, said 228 polling booths were set up for the elections, and about 2.15 lakh voters were eligible to vote. There were 135 candidates in Rajpura, 108 in Samana, 99 in Nabha, and 61 in Patran.

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“From 8 am to 5 pm, voters cast their ballots with full enthusiasm, and the entire election process was completed peacefully and successfully,” Mann said.

He added that all arrangements were made under the supervision of Varun Sharma, as per State Election Commission instructions, to conduct the polls in a fair, free, and peaceful manner.

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Candidates in Ward Nos. 1, 4, 12, and 17 of Patran were elected unopposed.

Mann said counting will be held on Friday at designated centres. Votes for Patran Municipal Council will be counted at Government Kirti College, Nyal; for Nabha at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha; for Samana Municipal Council at Public College, Samana; and for Rajpura Municipal Council in the SDM office hall.

Samana remains tense

Following clashes and incidents of violence throughout Tuesday, police had to intervene several times and resort to lathi-charge to disperse political supporters. Reports of booth capturing were received from several booths, with BJP, SAD, and Congress workers accusing AAP workers of indulging in violence allegedly at the behest of the district police. Senior Congress and SAD leaders had face-offs with senior policemen on multiple occasions after their workers were detained. Police later released them.

Earlier in the day, outsiders had a field day in Samana and Nabha, roaming freely and indulging in hooliganism near polling booths. Several media persons lost their cameras and mobile phones after being attacked by goons who stopped them from shooting videos.

Senior police officers visited polling booths in the morning. Reports of booth capturing began pouring in by the afternoon.