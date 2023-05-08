62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, May 7

Much before the dengue mosquito could spread its tentacles, the Health Department has initiated dengue ‘Friday dry day’ drives in Patiala from April. It has also directed the Patiala Municipal Corporation to begin keeping breeding sites in check. Importantly, last season, Patiala district was most affected by dengue in comparison to previous three years.

As of now, the Health Department has itself started carrying out dengue ‘dry day Friday’ activities in the district. The department which has 185 odd health sub-centres in the district puts over 300 workers/ employees, along with Asha workers and others on the job of dengue larvae and mosquito detection on Fridays.

District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said, “This time we have started the activities to prevent dengue spread well in advance. We have surveyed over 62,000 houses in the district in four rounds that were started from April 13. Till now, the detection percentage is low due to climatic conditions unfavourable to the germination, but the dengue germination and spread could increase with the increase in temperatures and stagnation of water due to rains. We have identified dengue larvae from 85 sites till now, which is quite low. But if the same is checked in advance, it will help largely prevent the spread.”

He said the Health Department had also notified the Municipal Corporation to start activities to keep dengue larvae germination in check. “Meetings have been held. The Municipal Councils in the district will also be directed to do the same soon,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, doctors pointed out that people should understand that transovarial transmission of dengue virus within dengue mosquitoes could become a leading cause for Dengue infliction. “The transovarian transmission is germination of Aedes mosquito from the eggs laid by female mosquitoes during the previous season. In case of stagnation of water, such previously laid eggs can again develop into mosquitoes whose bite can lead to dengue,” a health official said.