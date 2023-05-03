65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 2

The Government Bikram College of Commerce held its annual prize distribution function here today. The chief guest on the occasion was Gautam Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban), while State College of Education principal Dr Parminder Singh was the guest of honour.

College principal Professor Kusum Lata presented the annual report, bringing forth the progress of the college throughout the year. She congratulated the students for excellence in academics and co-curricular activities.

The prize distribution ceremony was conducted to felicitate and recognise the talent of the students in various fields like academics, cultural, sports and NSS. Seven students were given roll of honour, 14 were given college colours and 65 received merit certificates. More than 70 appreciation certificates were given.

The chief guest gave away the prizes and encouraged the students. He advised the students never to give.

College prospectus for the session 2023-24 was also released on the occasion.

The guest of honour laude the principal and staff for taking the institution to the road of success. He suggested the students to make the most of their commerce education in this era of globalisation.

Vote of thanks was delivered by coordinator of the programme Professor Ram Kumar.

He acknowledged the efforts of the staff, students and the supporting staff and thanked the esteemed guests all those present for their presence.