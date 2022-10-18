65-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 17

A 65-year-old city resident was stabbed to death with an ice pick at Jorian Bhatian on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Satendra Pal Sharma.

The police said Satendra was killed by Satish Kumar with an ice pick at the Ram Leela stage in the Jorian Bhatian area. Satendra was rushed to a hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’ by doctors.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sanjeev Singla, said both, Satendra and Satish, were having a conversation, which turned into a physical altercation. In rage, Satish attacked Satendra with an ice pick and fled from the spot.

The DSP said, “The suspect has not been arrested so far. However, raids are on to nab him.” Meanwhile, family members of the deceased alleged that the suspect used to sell liquor illegally in the areas, which was opposed by Satendra.