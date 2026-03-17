659 new buses to be added to PRTC fleet

Chairman of the PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Harpal Juneja, on Monday said 659 new buses would soon be added to the corporation’s fleet to provide modern and safe travel facilities to commuters.

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He said the government’s priority was to empower the “common man” by ensuring better access to public services.

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“The addition of these buses will be a major step towards providing affordable and quality transport facilities to the people of Punjab,” he said.

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Juneja added that in the first phase, the buses would be flagged off by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and deployed on routes across the state.

He said the move would help expand connectivity between towns and strengthen public transport services, benefiting daily commuters, particularly women and students.