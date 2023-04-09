Rs 7.5 lakh sanctioned for backyard poultry project

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 8
The National Bank for Agriculture and Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 7.50 lakh to Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Fatehgarh Sahib, for the project on ‘Nutrition security and economic empowerment of rural women through promotion of backyard poultry’.
Dr Vipan Kumar Rampal, Deputy Director (Training), said the duration of the project was two years. He said under the programme, as many as 100 rural women would be given training about backyard poultry. It would help in popularisation of backyard poultry and empowerment of women.
Dr Manisha Bhatia, Assistant Professor (Home Science), and Dr Guranshpreet Singh Sethi, Assistant Professor (Animal Science), said the production of egg and meat would address the problem of nutrition insecurity in rural masses. The project would provide self-employment to rural women and provide additional income to the rural households. — OC
Women to be trained
Dr Vipan Kumar Rampal, Deputy Director (Training), Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said the duration of the project was two years. He said under the programme, 100 rural women would be given training in backyard poultry farming.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...
Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict
The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...
Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11
Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...
Gautam Adani hard-working, down to earth with big ambitions in building infrastructure: Sharad Pawar in 2015 autobiography
Pawar recounts in the book how Adani built his corporate emp...
PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka
The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973