Rs 7.5 lakh sanctioned for backyard poultry project

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 8

The National Bank for Agriculture and Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 7.50 lakh to Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Fatehgarh Sahib, for the project on ‘Nutrition security and economic empowerment of rural women through promotion of backyard poultry’.

Dr Vipan Kumar Rampal, Deputy Director (Training), said the duration of the project was two years. He said under the programme, as many as 100 rural women would be given training about backyard poultry. It would help in popularisation of backyard poultry and empowerment of women.

Dr Manisha Bhatia, Assistant Professor (Home Science), and Dr Guranshpreet Singh Sethi, Assistant Professor (Animal Science), said the production of egg and meat would address the problem of nutrition insecurity in rural masses. The project would provide self-employment to rural women and provide additional income to the rural households. — OC

