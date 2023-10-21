7 booked in suicide case

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 20

The Civil Lines police today booked seven persons, including two women, under Section 306 of the IPC for abetting the suicide of a 43-year-old man from the Model Town area. A manhunt to nab the accused was launched.

The body of the victim — identified as Inderdeep Singh — was fished out from Bhakra Canal at village Passiana on Thursday.

In his suicide note, the victim stated that the accused owed him a sum of Rs 50 lakh. Instead of returning the money, they threatened to implicate him in a false case of sexual harassment.

The victim’s sister Sukhpreet Kaur, on whose complaint the case was registered, said Inderdeep was employed with a private company in Delhi. On October 18, he left for Ludhiana at around 8 am in connection for work. Around 10 am, Sukhpreet received a call from Inderdeep’s co-worker, who said Inderdeep had sent an email in which he said that he had left a suicide note in his room.

Sukhpreet found the suicide note in the victim’s room and informed the police. Following this, the police recovered the victim’s body from the canal.

The suspects have been identified as Vishal Kumar, Sanjiv Sachar and Ankit Sachar of GK Estate, Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana; Janmej Singh and his wife of Sector 32 A, Ludhiana; and Narinder Kaur and Karanvir Singh of Mann House, Basti Baba Khel, Jalandhar.

Civil Line Station House Officer Harjinder Singh Dhillon said the police are investigating the case.