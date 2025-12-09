7 hurt in blast at gas agency

Advertisement
At least seven people sustained burn injuries following a powerful explosion at Shamsher Gas Agency near Patiala, with cylinder fragments scattered all over in the vicinity. The incident took place on Sunday evening. Firefighters controlled the blaze. The injured were rushed to a hospital.
The shockwave from the blast was felt by residents in the nearby areas. Many of them rushed outside their houses in fear.
