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Home / Patiala / 7-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Patiala village

7-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Patiala village

The accused allegedly took her to his house on the pretext of giving her something to eat

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:21 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at Bhunarheri village in Patiala district, police officials said here today. They said the incident had taken place on Saturday evening.

The victim was rushed to hospital for medical examination and treatment. After recording the statement of the victim's family, the police have registered a criminal case against Pritam Singh, a resident of Bhunarheri village, under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the police station (rural) here. 

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However, the accused was yet to be arrested by the police even as raids were conducted at his possible hideouts, said police officials. 

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Preliminary findings suggest that the incident took place when the minor girl had gone outside her house to play. Around 4.45 pm, accused Pritam Singh, known in the area as 'amrood wale uncle' allegedly took her to his house on the pretext of giving her something to eat. The police said the man allegedly took the girl into a room and sexually assaulted her.

The girl later returned home and narrated the incident to her family members.

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