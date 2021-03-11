70% kids in Patiala district jabbed with first dose: Health Dept

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 30

Around 70 per cent of the targeted children in two different age groups in the district have already received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

According to the Health Department, 75 per cent of the targeted children in the age group of 15-17 years have received the first dose, while 44 per cent have got both the doses. Of the total 96,959 children in the age group, 72,451 have received the first dose. Similarly, 70.3 per cent children in the 12- 14 age group have been administered the first dose. Of the total 59,104 kids in the age group, around 41,843 have received the first dose.

Health officials claimed that they had been holding mega vaccination camps at private and government schools so as to vaccinate maximum children.

District immunisation officer Veenu Goyal said, “We have vaccinated around 15,000 children over the past one week. We have continuously been holding mega camps in schools.” She added that they had tried to hold vaccination camps in every school. “Now, there is summer vacation in schools. Therefore, we will be going door to door to vaccinate remaining children in the district.”

Meanwhile, one fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from the district today. The active caseload now stands at five.