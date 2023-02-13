70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 12

A 70-year-old resident of Bagrian village was killed after his two-wheeler collided with a truck on the Patiala-Sirhind road here. According to the police, the victim was crushed under the truck.

Anaj Mandi SHO Gurpreet Singh said while the truck was impounded, the driver fled the spot.

A case under various sections of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified truck driver. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.