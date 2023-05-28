700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 27

Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University held its second convocation here today. Chancellor Harjinder Singh Dhami presided over the event and conferred PhD degrees on 118 Research scholars, postgraduate and graduate degrees to 700 students and university medals to 25 students. Dhami motivated the students to commit themselves to academics and work for a bright future. VC Dr Prit Pal Singh presented the annual report of the university.