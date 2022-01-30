8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Sweets shop owner challenges lab report, requests retest

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Members of a health team collect samples in Patiala district.

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 29

Eight food samples collected by the Health Department last month have failed to meet quality standards. As per the report, six food samples were declared ‘substandard’, one unsafe, and one food sample was found ‘misbranded’.

Dr Shelly Jaitley, District Health Officer (DHO), said that cream of Shyam Sweets in Samana had been found ‘unsafe’ by the lab, while curd and paneer sample of Khalsa Dairy in Devigarh were declared substandard. One sample each of milk and milk cake of Punjab Dairy in Samana town had also been found substandard. Similarly, milk cake of Sukhi Sweets in Dudhan Sadhan block had been found substandard, said the DHO.

Dr Shelly further informed that special ‘Namkeen Mathi’ of Nitin Confectionary had been found misbranded by the lab.

As per the Food Safety Act, substandard means an article of food shall be deemed to be substandard, if it does not meet the specified criteria. While, misbranding food samples implies: falsely describing any food sample to mislead consumers or gives a false guarantee.

Following the lab reports, the Health Department has issued notices to all the shop owners whose food samples have failed the quality test. Meanwhile, it has been learnt that owner of Shyam Sweets, whose sample was found unsafe, has already challenged the said report and has made a request for a retest of the sample from another government lab at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

