8 months on, illegal mobile tower atop house stands tall in Patiala

Patiala, May 30

Months after residents of the Urban Estate, Phase 1, raised objections to installation of a mobile tower in the area, the Patiala Urban Planning and Development Authority (PDA) is going to send another notice to the owner of the house where the tower has been illegal set up.

Eight months ago, a similar notice was sent to the owner, but the authority was not submitted any response.

Members of the Resident Welfare Association, Urban State, Phase 1 (West), said they had complained to the PDA regarding the illegal installation of a mobile phone tower atop a house last year. “In August, the authority sent a notice to the owner of the house, demanding permission letter or removal of the illegal installation. Despite a lack of response from the owner, the PDA failed to initiate an action. The tower remains functional,” a resident said.

The RWA sent another representation to the PDA in November last year, but no action was initiated on it, they claimed.

Pavitar Singh, Additional Chief Administrator, PDA, said, “We have taken notice of the matter. The tower was installed without permission. The house owner and the tower company had been served notices to remove it, but they failed to do so.” He said the PDA would now send another notice to them. “In case they fail to reply or offer a proper explanation within 15 days, we can also cancel the allotment of the house,” he said.

The PDA official said anyone wanting to install a mobile phone tower atop a building was supposed to apply for permission from the administration.