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Home / Patiala / 8 more taken ill, jaundice cases increase to 27 in Patiala's Dogra Mohalla

8 more taken ill, jaundice cases increase to 27 in Patiala's Dogra Mohalla

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 06:58 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh during his visit to Dogra Mohalla in Patiala on Friday. PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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Eight new cases of jaundice were reported from Dogra Mohalla near Sirhindi Gate here on Friday, taking the number of patients to 27. While five patients have been hospitalised, the remaining cases are being treated at home.

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State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Friday visited the area to take stock of the situation and interacted with residents. He was accompanied by local MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli, Mayor Kundan Gogia, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kushaldeep Hans and senior officials of the Health Department and the Municipal Corporation.

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The minister said the department was closely monitoring all affected patients, while maintaining that the situation was under control. He also visited the medical camp set up in the locality.

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ASHA workers and ANM teams were conducting a door-to-door survey in the area. Chlorine tablets and ORS packets were also distributed among residents to prevent further spread of the disease.

Dr Balbir Singh urged residents to immediately report any foul smell, discoloration or other abnormalities in drinking water to the Health Department or the local administration so that water samples could be tested and corrective measures be taken in time.

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The Mayor Kundan urged the area residents to avoid illegal water connections and the use of booster pumps, stating that such practices could affect the water supply system and contribute to contamination.

The CMO said, “We are continuously monitoring the affected area by screening all the residents. We ensure timely medical assistance to all those in need.”

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