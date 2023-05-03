8-year-old missing child found near gurdwara

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 2

The District Child Welfare Committee found an 8-year-old missing child near Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.

The police were immediately informed.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Harbhajan Singh Mehmi said the child has been identified as Golu, son of Manveer of Bihar.

He urged the residents to contact the DCPO office in case they had any information about the child’s parents.