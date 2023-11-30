80 units of blood donated at camp

Patiala, November 29
A total of 80 units of blood were collected during the blood donation camp organised at Government Mohindra College. The camp was dedicated to Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev.
The blood donation camp was held on the college campus. It was inaugurated by Principal Amarjit Singh, who also donated blood. The principal has now donated blood 25 times.
NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, volunteers of the Red Ribbon Club and the college Red Cross unit were among the donors at this camp.
Prof Amarjit highlighted the importance of donating blood and felicitated the donors with certificates at the camp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters
Polling under way for 119 assembly seats in Telangana
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100
With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes...
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next
Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category
Generally cloudy skies with very light rain or thundershower...