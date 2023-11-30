80 units of blood donated at camp

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 29

A total of 80 units of blood were collected during the blood donation camp organised at Government Mohindra College. The camp was dedicated to Parkash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev.

The blood donation camp was held on the college campus. It was inaugurated by Principal Amarjit Singh, who also donated blood. The principal has now donated blood 25 times.

NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, volunteers of the Red Ribbon Club and the college Red Cross unit were among the donors at this camp.

Prof Amarjit highlighted the importance of donating blood and felicitated the donors with certificates at the camp.