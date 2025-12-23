DT
Home / Patiala / ’84 riots: Court reserves order in Sajjan case

’84 riots: Court reserves order in Sajjan case

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:26 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is an accused.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh reserved the order for January 22 after the final arguments concluded in the case. Kumar was produced in the court amid heavy security.

In February 2015, a special investigation team registered two FIRs against Kumar based on complaints of violence in Delhi’s Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots.

The first FIR was over violence in Janakpuri, where two men, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, were killed on November 1, 1984.

The second FIR was registered in the of Gurcharan Singh, who was allegedly set ablaze on November 2, 1984, in Vikaspuri.

