 85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib : The Tribune India

DC Parneet Shergill presides over a meeting of Health Society.



Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 22

Out of approximately 1.1 lakh families in the district, 85,054 have been issued health insurance cards under the Chief Minister’s scheme, and as many as 33,429 beneficiaries have been treated at various government and listed private hospitals under the scheme at a cost of Rs 16 crore, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Parneet Shergill said today during a meeting of the District Health Society.

She said that under the scheme, the beneficiaries can avail free treatment costing up to Rs 5 lakh at government and private hospitals. She said that 1.46 lakh citizens have been treated and 19,192 tests have been conducted so far at the nine Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district.

The DC directed the Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) to ensure cleanliness at the clinics and urged the doctors to have a friendly bedside manner. She also directed the block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) to inspect the clinics regularly.

The DC noted that under ‘Mission Indra Dhanush’, the first round of the campaign to protect children up to the age of two years from eight deadly diseases will be carried out from September 11 to September 16, the second round from October 9 to October 14, and the third round from November 20 to November 25. As part of the campaign, children up to the age of two years will be immunised.

She stressed the need to start a special programme to eliminate drug addiction in the district under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’. Civil Surgeon Dr Davinderjit Kaur, District Development and Panchayat Officer Hiten Kapila, Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Swapandeep Kaur and Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Sarita were present on the occasion, among others.

