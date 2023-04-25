881 students awarded degrees

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 24

Multani Mal Modi College hosted the annual convocation to award degrees to students. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest, Dr Karamjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University. The evening session of the convocation was presided over by Dr Gurneet Singh Lehal, Dean of College Development Council, Punjabi University. The members of the college’s management committee, Prof Surindra Lal and Colonel Karminder Singh were also present during the event. The convocation began with Saraswati Vandana and Shabad Gayan, followed by a guard of honour presented to the chief guest and other guests by the NCC cadets of the college.

College Principal Dr Khushvinder Kumar presented a brief report about the college’s achievements and international recognition in academics, sports, extra-curricular and other activities. In his convocation address, Dr Karamjit Singh congratulated the new graduates and post-graduates and emphasised that we live in an era of complex technical innovations and intelligent machines.

During the evening session, Dr Gurpreet Singh Lehal motivated the students to focus on developing their skills and expertise in computer-based knowledge. He encouraged the students to use their potential and energies towards reconstructing a more humane and democratic society.

As many as 881 students were awarded degrees in arts, commerce, science, management, and computer sciences. The vote of thanks was presented by Dr Gurdeep Singh and Dr Rajeev Sharma.