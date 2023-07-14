9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 13

The district administration has made tubewells functional in various areas of flood-affected Urban Estate, Phase 1, and Phase 2. Three, out of a total of five tubewells in Urban Estate, Phase 1, have been made functional and six, out of a total of seven tubewells, in Phase 2.

Gurpreet Singh Thind, ADC, Urban Development, said the people should not use water from tubewells for drinking purposes. “The water should be used for other purposes so that the dirty water is drained out making way for clean water supply.” He said the administration had started the process of cleaning the water supply lines.