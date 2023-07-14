9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

Patiala, July 13
The district administration has made tubewells functional in various areas of flood-affected Urban Estate, Phase 1, and Phase 2. Three, out of a total of five tubewells in Urban Estate, Phase 1, have been made functional and six, out of a total of seven tubewells, in Phase 2.
Gurpreet Singh Thind, ADC, Urban Development, said the people should not use water from tubewells for drinking purposes. “The water should be used for other purposes so that the dirty water is drained out making way for clean water supply.” He said the administration had started the process of cleaning the water supply lines.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour
UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower
Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected
Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...
Tourists evacuated from Chandratal
PRTC bus driver’s body found
MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs
PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron