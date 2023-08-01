Rs 90-cr bus stand to come up at Devigarh

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 31

Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur, today unveiled the project of modern bus stand coming up at Devigarh. The bus stand will be constructed at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

The MLA said the previous state government had razed the old bus stand but did not bothered about beginning the construction of a new one. He added, “The state government has also allocated Rs 5 crore for the establishment of a sub-divisional-level complex at Dudhan Sadhan. We will install block tiles on roadside, CCTV cameras and street lights in the area.”

Dr Gurpreet Kaur said the Chief Minister had already ordered girdawri for crop loss caused by the recent floods.

#Bhagwant Mann