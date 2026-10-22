900 tablets seized during crackdown on medical firms violating drug rules in Patiala

Eleven of the 16 medical shops inspected during a recent crackdown by the Drugs Control Department in Patiala were found violating Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, said officials on Wednesday.

Around 900 tablets, including tramadol, were also seized over discrepancies in the purchase and sale of medicines.

Advertisement

Zonal Licensing Authority Navjot Kaur said Drugs Control officials, in coordination with the local police, inspected 16 firms between October 16 and 19. Violations were detected at 11 establishments, she added.

Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off, Drugs Control Officers Patiala-1 and Patiala-4, along with the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station inspected five shops. Around 900 tablets worth approximately Rs 13,000 were seized from a medical store, including Schedule H drugs.

In another operation, Drugs Control Officer Patiala-2 Parneet Kaur, accompanied by the SHO of Julkan police station and the in-charge of Rohar Jagir police post, inspected four firms. General violations were detected and tramadol tablets were recovered from a clinic. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the clinic owner.

Advertisement

In a separate operation in Masingan village, officials seized 24 types of medicines worth Rs 34,123 from a medical store under Sections 18(c) and 18(a) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Further legal action will be taken in accordance with the prescribed procedure under the Ac, the officials said.

Navjot Kaur said the department would continue its inspection drive and take legal action against those involved in the illegal drug trade under the guise of medicines.