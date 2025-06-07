DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Patiala / A cup of tea and a life lesson

A cup of tea and a life lesson

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn
article_Author
Updated At : 04:41 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

It was a clear, moonlit night with a soft breeze rustling through the trees when we, three friendly couples, decided to catch up at Club 16 opposite the Polo Ground in Patiala. The night was buzzing with a quiet charm — cars lined on the roadside, distant laughter mingling with the gentle hum of the city. After the meal, we wanted to have tea. But all regular teashops were closed at that late hour.

Advertisement

A friend in the group suggested heading to the railway station. As we arrived, the silence felt calming, broken by the occasional sound of a train. Walking along the platform, we spotted a small tea cart run by Shambhu Mahto. His warm smile and the steaming cups drew us in. We ordered tea. While waiting, we noticed a framed certificate proudly displayed on his cart. It was a government accolade recognising his selfless act of providing milk, free of cost, to infants in need. As we sipped our tea, we watched him feed biscuits to the street dogs around. We couldn’t help but join in ensuring that each furry friend got a fair share.

Shambhu lived in a small shanty just beyond the platform but his generosity touched us deeply. Refreshed in body and soul, all of us felt that this night wasn’t just about tea but about humanity and the joy of small, meaningful moments that stay with you forever.

Advertisement

Col RS Narula (retd), Patiala

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts