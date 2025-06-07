A cup of tea and a life lesson

It was a clear, moonlit night with a soft breeze rustling through the trees when we, three friendly couples, decided to catch up at Club 16 opposite the Polo Ground in Patiala. The night was buzzing with a quiet charm — cars lined on the roadside, distant laughter mingling with the gentle hum of the city. After the meal, we wanted to have tea. But all regular teashops were closed at that late hour.

A friend in the group suggested heading to the railway station. As we arrived, the silence felt calming, broken by the occasional sound of a train. Walking along the platform, we spotted a small tea cart run by Shambhu Mahto. His warm smile and the steaming cups drew us in. We ordered tea. While waiting, we noticed a framed certificate proudly displayed on his cart. It was a government accolade recognising his selfless act of providing milk, free of cost, to infants in need. As we sipped our tea, we watched him feed biscuits to the street dogs around. We couldn’t help but join in ensuring that each furry friend got a fair share.

Shambhu lived in a small shanty just beyond the platform but his generosity touched us deeply. Refreshed in body and soul, all of us felt that this night wasn’t just about tea but about humanity and the joy of small, meaningful moments that stay with you forever.

Col RS Narula (retd), Patiala