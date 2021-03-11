AAP govt won't tolerate corruption, says minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 20

The Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak, today, said the AAP government would not tolerate any kind of corruption.

Kataruchak visited the open plinth of PUNSUP godown, located on the Patiala-Devigarh road, and took stock of the financial loss of Rs 3 crore. Notably, 20,000 wheat bags scam had come to the fore here a few days ago.

The Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, was also with Kataruchak during the visit here.

The PUNSUP Managing Director, Amrit Kaur Gill, and District Manager Amit Kumar, apprised the minister about the matter. He also interacted with the field staff of the department and gave instructions to increase the area of investigation in this matter.

The Minister of Food Supply said the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Maan, would take strict action against responsible officials and employees involved in corrupt practices.

The Minister of Food Supply also said that a police case had already been registered against Inspector Gurinder Singh. He said those involved in this case, whether they were government officials or political persons, would be taken to the task.

Kataruchak further pointed out that the Punjab Government had vowed at Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village to provide clean and good administration to the people with zero tolerance for corruption.