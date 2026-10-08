AAP stages protest in Patiala against Centre’s ‘misuse’ of ED, CBI

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) local unit staged a protest on Wednesday against what it described as the “misuse” of central investigating agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Opposition-ruled states.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia, District Planning Board Chairman Tejinder Mehta and other local leaders of the ruling party participated in the protest along with party workers. The protesters raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and accused it of using central agencies to target political opponents.

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The protest came a day after the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with a corruption case involving Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman and others.

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Addressing the gathering, Singh alleged the Centre was using investigating agencies to put pressure on the Punjab Government and its leaders. He said such action was aimed at creating a political atmosphere of fear ahead of general Assembly elections.

He further alleged the BJP was unable to politically challenge the AAP government in Punjab and was, therefore, “misusing” central agencies.

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Gogia said the AAP would not be intimidated by raids or investigations. He alleged that central agencies were being used selectively against Opposition leaders and governments.

“The people of Punjab are watching everything and will give their response through the ballot,” the Mayor added.

The AAP has maintained that the CBI action against Ghuman was politically motivated and part of a conspiracy to defame the Mann government.