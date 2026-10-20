AAP starts voter outreach ahead of Patiala MC re-polls

With re-polls in 30 wards of the Municipal Corporation (MC) approaching, local leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have stepped up preparations, while ticket aspirants have begun campaigning in their respective wards. Although the party is yet to announce its candidates, several aspirants, including the ex-councillors whose election was set aside by the Supreme Court, have started lobbying with the Patiala (Rural) MLA and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, the Patiala (City) MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Mayor Kundan Gogia and other senior leaders.

The fresh elections in 30 of the 60 MC wards follow a recent Supreme Court order directing the Punjab government to complete the re-election process within six weeks under judicial supervision, after a fact-finding judicial commission reported irregularities in the 2024 municipal polls.

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Mayor Gogia has also started consultations with prominent city residents, social organisations, NGOs and other stakeholders to strengthen the party’s prospects and expand its grassroots network ahead of the elections.

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The mayor has also directed party workers to reinforce their respective booths and intensify door-to-door campaigns to inform residents about the policies and achievements of the AAP government and the civic body.

“The AAP will register a victory in the elections. Party workers should firmly hold their ground at their respective booths and reach every household to communicate the achievements of the civic body and the government,” he said.

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Gurdarshan Singh Oberoi, a local AAP leader and ticket aspirant from Ward No 53, said, “I have started going door-to-door in my ward, highlighting the works done by the civic body.”

Former Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli (Ward No 28) and Jagtar Singh (Ward No 46) have also started preparing for their elections, going door-to-door to woo the electorate. “I have done a lot of work; fixed sewerage issues, installed new street lights, built new roads, and solved issues regarding door-to-door garbage collection, etc.,” Kohli said.

The AAP’s Patiala (Urban) district president Navaldeep Singh said ward-wise meetings were being organised with party leaders and workers to strengthen preparations for the elections. Aspirants seeking party tickets have also begun visiting their respective wards to interact with workers and gauge the mood of voters, he added.

The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has also been asked to appoint a committee headed by a retired HC judge to supervise the election process and ensure compliance with the apex court orders.

The High Court-appointed committee will oversee key stages of the election, including the filing and scrutiny of nomination papers, allotment of election symbols and polling.

These proceedings will be videographed in the presence of the observers, with the recordings preserved and submitted to the monitoring committee to ensure transparency and provide a documented record in the event of complaints of irregularities.