AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann, state chief Aman Arora to visit Patiala, Nabha

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora are slated to visit Patiala and Nabha.

Advertisement

These leaders will also pay obeisance at Kali Devi temple and then visit Nabha. They are then expected to hold a meeting with some local leaders and later have lunch at the Circuit House Patiala.

Ahead of their visit, the police have turned the whole city into a fortress with three SSPs along with the DIG looking after security arrangements. Meanwhile, some farmer union leaders have given a call to show black flags to the AAP leadership against their "anti-farmer" policies.