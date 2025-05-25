DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Patiala / AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann, state chief Aman Arora to visit Patiala, Nabha

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann, state chief Aman Arora to visit Patiala, Nabha

Some farmer union leaders have given a call to show black flags to the AAP leadership against their "anti-farmer" policies
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:43 AM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
Advertisement

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora are slated to visit Patiala and Nabha.

Advertisement

These leaders will also pay obeisance at Kali Devi temple and then visit Nabha. They are then expected to hold a meeting with some local leaders and later have lunch at the Circuit House Patiala.

Ahead of their visit, the police have turned the whole city into a fortress with three SSPs along with the DIG looking after security arrangements. Meanwhile, some farmer union leaders have given a call to show black flags to the AAP leadership against their "anti-farmer" policies.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper