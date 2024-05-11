AAP workers celebrate bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 10

The local unit of Aam Aadmi Paty (AAP) broke into jig after party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

AAP district urban president Tejinder Mehta and his team started distributing sweets on learning about the development. He said bail to Kejriwal proved that democracy would always prevail over dictatorship. He said to benefit some influential families in the country, the entire population of the country was being forced to suffer.

Mehta alleged the BJP was anti-farmer and against federalism in the country.

