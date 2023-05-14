AAP workers celebrate Jalandhar bypoll win

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 13

A large number of AAP workers, led by Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai, celebrated the victory of the party candidate in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and distributed sweets.

The workers gathered at the MLA office and took out a victory procession through bazaars while dancing to the beats of dhol.

Addressing mediapersons, the MLA said Jalandhar residents had approved the working of the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann and the various guarantees fulfilled by the party within a year of forming the government. He said all other remaining guarantees would be fulfilled. He said people rejected family politics and preferred public-oriented, honest and transparent administration of the AAP government.