Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 19

The district is witnessing a surge in the number of Covid cases. The district reported 27 new cases today. The count of active cases, following the fresh cases, has risen to 137.

A health official said, “Of the 27 fresh cases, 21 were reported from the city area, two from Kalo Majra, and one each from Shutrana, Kauli, Bhadson and Rajpura blocks.”

Of the total active cases in the district, health officials said 117 have been reported from the urban areas and 20 from the rural belt.

District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said the number of cases has witnessed a rise. “But the severity is low. Therefore, people are advised not to panic, but take precautionary measures.”