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Home / Patiala / Activist staying put on telecom tower for 18 months in Punjab’s Samana likely to climb down today

Activist staying put on telecom tower for 18 months in Punjab’s Samana likely to climb down today

Government announces special Vidhan Sabha session to discuss anti-sacrilege law

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:26 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Gurjeet Singh Khalsa
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In Punjab’s Samana town of Patiala district, a 43-year-old activist who has been staying put a 400-foot-high tower for almost a year and a half is finally expected to end his protest, as the state government takes note of his demands.

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Gurjeet Singh Khalsa, who has been protesting atop a BSNL tower since October 12, 2024, is likely to climb down on Sunday after the Punjab government announced a special Vidhan Sabha session to discuss an anti-sacrilege law. Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan would visit Samana and meet Khalsa.

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Throughout his protest, Khalsa had maintained that he would not come down till a stringent anti-sacrilege law was enacted. Braving harsh weather conditions, he has been staying put on the telecom tower, demanding strict punishment for those involved in the desecration of any holy scripture, irrespective of religion.

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Supporters of Khalsa had launched a foot march from Samana on January 1, and later began an indefinite dharna in the town last month as his demands remained unmet.

Despite health concerns, Khalsa remained firm on his demand. Speaking earlier, he had said, “My faith in my Guru is always there.”

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“I have been living in a makeshift tarpaulin shelter on this tower, with two caretakers bringing food and water once a day,” Gurjeet had told The Tribune, adding that he uses a polythene bag to relieve himself. In the absence of any physical activity, his blood pressure and sugar levels fluctuated at times.

Officials from the Patiala administration informed Khalsa that the Punjab government has called a special session on April 13 to amend the 2008 law to impose stricter punishment for religious texts.

Sources said Khalsa has agreed to end his protest and communicated his decision to the authorities. However, his supporters in Samana continue to await his final response to the government’s move.

Khalsa has the support of hundreds of members of the Sarb Dharam Beadbi Rokko Morcha, who have blocked Samana town since late February.

The protest had drawn the attention of political leaders, including those from the ruling AAP, who promised to bring a legislation in this regard.

Last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann introduced the Punjab Prevention of Offences against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025, which proposes punishment ranging from a minimum of 10 years to life imprisonment for acts of sacrilege. Only police officers of DSP rank and above will be authorised to investigate such cases.

Following a debate, the Bill was referred to a select committee for discussion with stakeholders in 2025. However, the committee is yet to submit its report and the law continues to be in limbo.

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