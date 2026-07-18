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Home / Patiala / Activists of Sath, ABVP come to blows at Panjab University in Chandigarh, cops defuse tension

Activists of Sath, ABVP come to blows at Panjab University in Chandigarh, cops defuse tension

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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The police try to pacify ABVP and Sath activists at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Friday. Video grab
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Representatives of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Sath outfit confronted each other and came to blows during the CET-UG counselling process outside the Law Auditorium in Panjab University today. The police intervened to defuse the situation.

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The ABVP representatives alleged that Sath activists tore their banner installed at the helpdesk. The banner reportedly bore a photo of Bhagat Singh. The rival group accused the university administration of extending preferential treatment to RSS/BJP-affiliated groups by allowing them to set up a helpdesk right at the entrance of the auditorium.

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Some of the supporters also tried to barge into the auditorium, where the counselling process was going on. Both groups have already started canvassing for the PU students’ council elections.

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University security personnel called the Chandigarh Police, who controlled the situation and resumed the counselling process.

The police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd and get vacated the area. “As soon as the university security personnel alerted the police, teams from the Sector 11 police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Representatives of both the parties were called and their grievances listened to,” said a police officer.

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Political activity inside the campus has started picking up. With the process of new admissions starting, various student outfits have begun canvassing. Sources claimed that the university authorities are planning to hold an all-party meeting in the coming days to ensure peace inside the campus.

“Tempers ran high as representatives of both the groups turned aggressive. Even the police found it difficult to control them and had to use force. Unruly scenes were witnessed, which is not good considering the presence of parents, young students and faculty on the campus,” said a senior faculty member.

This is the first such face-off of the session involving representatives of student outfits.

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